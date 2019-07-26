Gold rush starts today

In 1993 when the first Reggae Gold compilation was released by VP Records, Beres Hammond was among the 15 acts featured. His song on it was Sweetness.

Twenty-six years later, Hammond is among 24 artistes on the 2019 edition, which is released today by VP.

He contributes Land of Sunshine.

Touch Down (remix) by Fanatix featuring Stylo G, Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel, Government by Chronic Law, Hurtin Me by Stefflon Don featuring French Montana, Juju by Dovey Magnum, Paradise Plum by Naomi Cowan, Banks of The Hope (remix) by Agent Sasco featuring Popcaan and One Way by Busy Signal, are some of the songs on Reggae Gold 2019.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Aaron Talbert, vice-president of marketing at VP Records, said the objective of Reggae Gold has been achieved.

“Our goal for R eggae Gold is to present the best in reggae music each year. We have done our best to achieve that,” he said.

Reggae Gold has been a platform to the mainstream for reggae and dancehall songs in North America.

Several songs that made the compilation have impacted commercial radio in the United States.

These include Sean Paul's Gimmie the Light and Temperature, and Tanto Metro and Devonte's Give it to Her and Everyone Falls in Love.

The 2003 edition has been the most successful to date, selling more than 250,000 copies in the US. Elephant Man's Pon Di River Pon Di Bank, Wayne Wonder's No Letting Go (remix featuring LL Cool J and Duchess), Get Busy by Sean Paul, Hey Sexy Lady by Shaggy and Brian and Tony Gold, and Sasha's Dat Sexy Body were on that set.

“This year's Reggae Gold compilation includes some of the best in our genre today,” said Neil “Diamond” Edwards, senior director of A&R at VP Records, in a media release. “ Reggae Gold 2019 is poised to be the soundtrack of your summer,” he concluded.

The 2018 edition of Reggae Gold has sold 2,751 copies in the US.