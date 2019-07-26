Gold rush starts today
In 1993 when the first Reggae Gold compilation was released by VP Records, Beres Hammond was among the 15 acts featured. His song on it was Sweetness.
Twenty-six years later, Hammond is among 24 artistes on the 2019 edition, which is released today by VP.
He contributes Land of Sunshine.
Touch Down (remix) by Fanatix featuring Stylo G, Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel, Government by Chronic Law, Hurtin Me by Stefflon Don featuring French Montana, Juju by Dovey Magnum, Paradise Plum by Naomi Cowan, Banks of The Hope (remix) by Agent Sasco featuring Popcaan and One Way by Busy Signal, are some of the songs on Reggae Gold 2019.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Aaron Talbert, vice-president of marketing at VP Records, said the objective of Reggae Gold has been achieved.
“Our goal for R eggae Gold is to present the best in reggae music each year. We have done our best to achieve that,” he said.
Reggae Gold has been a platform to the mainstream for reggae and dancehall songs in North America.
Several songs that made the compilation have impacted commercial radio in the United States.
These include Sean Paul's Gimmie the Light and Temperature, and Tanto Metro and Devonte's Give it to Her and Everyone Falls in Love.
The 2003 edition has been the most successful to date, selling more than 250,000 copies in the US. Elephant Man's Pon Di River Pon Di Bank, Wayne Wonder's No Letting Go (remix featuring LL Cool J and Duchess), Get Busy by Sean Paul, Hey Sexy Lady by Shaggy and Brian and Tony Gold, and Sasha's Dat Sexy Body were on that set.
“This year's Reggae Gold compilation includes some of the best in our genre today,” said Neil “Diamond” Edwards, senior director of A&R at VP Records, in a media release. “ Reggae Gold 2019 is poised to be the soundtrack of your summer,” he concluded.
The 2018 edition of Reggae Gold has sold 2,751 copies in the US.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy