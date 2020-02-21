Good Times actress Ja'Net DuBois is dead
In the 1970s, black American sitcoms were popular with Jamaicans. Among those which aired on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC), were Good Times, What's Happening, and The Jeffersons .
Actress Ja'Net DuBois who played Willona Woods, adoptive mother of Penny (played by Janet Jackson) on Good Times, died on Sunday from natural causes. She was 74.
Good Times centered on the lives of the Evans family who lived in the projects of Chicago. The other lead stars were Esther Rolle (who played Florida Evans), John Amos (James Evans), Jimmie Walker (JJ), Bernnadette Stanis (Thelma), and Ralph Carter (Michael).
Walker commented on DuBois' passing on his Facebook page.
“Sad to announce Ja'Net DuBois [Willona] passed away yesterday. She was a great person. Lots of energy, funny and a great talent. Condolences to her family, friends, and fans. She will be missed. I'm sad.”
Renowned television producer Norman Lear saw DuBois in Lanford Wilson's play The Hot l Baltimore, which led to her being cast in Good Times. She had made her name in theatre and television since the 1960s.
Good Times, The Jeffersons, and What's Happening showed Jamaicans different aspects of the black experience in the United States. The Jeffersons presented a family in the dry-cleaning business who moved to upscale Manhattan, while What's Happening focused on a middle-class family headed by a single parent.
DuBois, was also a singer who released three albums. She co-wrote and sang the theme song Movin' on Up for The Jeffersons.
In a 2006 interview with this writer at the BET Awards, Stanis spoke about the impact of Good Times.
“We tackled themes that many shows were afraid to take on back then. We truly set the pace for many other shows and the impact was tremendous. Those were fun times,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy