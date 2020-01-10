Govana tackles Humans and Monsters

Govana's debut album has been released. The 14-track set, titled Humans and Monsters are Not The Same, contains popular songs and some fresh tracks.

Among the tracklisting of H.A.M.A.N.T.S. is Mental Slavery. Govana uses the lyrics of the tune along with a powerful music video to comment on the somewhat unhealthy attachment that humans now have to smart phones and devices as well as social media.

Speaking to the audience at his album launch held Wednesday evening at the MECA (Market Place Entertainment Centre For Arts) on Constant Spring Road, he explained that smartphones and social media have started to become somewhat more destructive for human beings.

“This a just something me did really wah guh into, where society reach a place where if something happens to somebody instead of we as humans helping them, a bay picture and video. This a even one a mi concerns when it come on to even stage show, the crowd nuh really stay suh again a just bay light yuh a see fi get the fawud,” he explained.

“To how people get trick by social media and feel hurried and feel rushed, a man pon the gram a flass and yuh think mi need fi flass and done off the wul a me money. Like this is mental slavery, like people still trapped mentally,” he furthered.

Another noticeable detail of Govana's album is a lack of dancehall collaborations. The album features reggae singers, Dre Island, Tarrus Riley and Protoje. According to him, this move was to introduce another side of his artistry.

“For this album his was less of a dancehall album and more of a softer side. We going more on the reggae side, so we go fi the reggae artiste dem and that type of vibe. We a mix it, we nah segregate it ; dancehall different from reggae. I have no hatred towards any dancehall artiste, the perception that people have of dancehall is that there is a lot of hatred but is a different vibe I have for myself and my thing. I'm just doing good music,” he told The Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The compilation of the tracks were produced by CJ The Chemist, Quantanium Records, Emudio Productions, Big Zim Records, Chimney Records, The Ultimate Dream Team, LMR Productions and Friends For Real Studios.

The name H.A.M.A.N.T.S. was inspired by Govana's son, who literally coined the phrase 'Humans and Monsters are Not the Same' after overhearing his friend dub him a musical monster.

Govana has been in the business for the past 10 year. He initially broke on the scene with the stage name Deablo but re-emerged two years ago. With hit tracks such as Breeze, a collab with Aidonia, Shrimp Patty and Bake Bean.

Hailing from Spanish Town, Govana (given name Romeo Nelson) hopes that listeners will know there is more to Govana than his usual edgy dancehall style.

“It's not just about the girls' songs, it's not just about the jump up ting. This whole effort is about holding a medz and holding a vibe. When dem hear it dem can see seh Govana is not only about the girls dem and giving joke and all dat, this is a message album,” he said.