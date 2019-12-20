Govana General

Touched by an incident in which the home of Jonathan Grant High School student Omar Lindo's home was destroyed by fire, dancehall star Govana donated $100,000 to his family's cause.

Six of Lindo's friends and classmates, who tried to assist him by pooling funds to replace some of his belongings lost in the blaze, were each gifted with $15,000 cash by the deejay.

Govana, who is also from Spanish Town, made the donation on Tuesday at the Spanish Town-based institution. He told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that he decided to assist after hearing about the efforts of Omar's friends.

“I decided to assist Omar and his friends because it's a sad situation to lose everything. It can also be very traumatic and have a negative effect on the student. The thing with the story that was so touching is he has some friends who tried to assist him in his dire time of need,” said Govana. “For them to put in the effort and the thought, it just goes to show that in these dreadful times, you still have youths who are thinking positive and have love inna them. And the timing is just right. It's Christmas,” he added.

Omar's home, which is located on Nugent Street in the old capital, was destroyed on December 10.

According to Govana, he has always been active in his community but does not highlight his benevolence.

“Mi jus' do weh me do from mi heart. Mi help who mi can help. I didn't do it for a good name or for publicity,” he said.

Govana's appearance at Jonathan Grant High School came as a surprise to the students as well as broadcaster Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton, who organised a celebration at the school for Omar, his classmates and the school's Manning Cup team.

Govana is known for hit songs including Cups Up, Loyalty, Champ, Bake Bean, Gyal Clown, and Unanswered featuring Tarrus Riley. His debut album, Humans And Monsters Are Not The Same is due for release on January 10.

“I am not releasing the album for sales. I am doing it for my legacy. I do music for everybody and I don't believe in keeping the music hostage. I want to hear how much the people love the songs and are appreciative of the music. I can't wait for the fans to hear it,” he said.