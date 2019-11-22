Grammy brewing for Koffee?
Grammy Toast to Koffee
It has been a busy year for singer Koffee since she signed to Columbia Records UK. In March, the label in a joint venture with Promised Land Recordings, released Rapture, her five-song EP that spawned the hit singles Toast, Rapture and Raggamuffin.
Toast not only topped local charts but entered pop tables in the United Kingdom and United States. Rapture topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, and has to date sold 3,792 copies, the biggest seller for a Jamaican act this year.
On Wednesday, Koffee was announced as a nominee for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
“First, I want to say congratulations to all the artistes who have been nominated in this category as well. It's definitely a good feeling and I hope I am able to inspire other young artistes or just creatives coming up, that age should not be a factor. Just work hard and you will reap the rewards,” Koffee told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Her profile got a bigger boost this summer when she was part of Canadian singer Daniel Caesar's North American tour. On November 13, she was announced as opening act for British pop singer Harry Styles on select dates of his 2020 North American Love On Tour.
Born Mikayla Simpson, Koffee is from Spanish Town. At 19, she is the youngest Jamaican solo act nominated for Best Reggae Album. She will compete with veterans Third World, Sly and Robbie, Steel Pulse, and Julian Marley.
Asked if she plans to attend the ceremony on January 26, Koffee said, “For sure!
