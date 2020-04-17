Guidance aims to calm COVID fears
AS the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to keep the world on edge, reggae singer Guidance aims to ease the anxiety with God Set Me Free on the Kerron Records label.
“Prayer save life. Father God must set us free from this plague in our lands,” Guidance said.
God Set Me Free will be released at the end of April.
So far, 143 people have tested positive for the virus in Jamaica while it has claimed fives lives.
In the meantime, he is continuing to promote Logo Boss, which features dancers Energy and Boyzie.
He has been sharing numerous videos of international and local dancers doing the Logo Boss dance on his social media pages.
“Right now, a lot of people sending me Logo Boss dance videos, everybody who is under quarantine is staying home, but still keeping fit and having fun by doing the dance and sharing it from Europe to Jamaica. When we go live on Facebook and IG tun up with Energy and Boyzie, crazy calls ah come in from all over,” Guidance said.
