Guidance lights the way with care packages

WHEN Jamaica identified its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case in March, Guidance was one of the first artistes to begin assisting less fortunate residents. To date, he has helped more than 45 families in Portmore with care packages containing flour, sugar, canned goods, and toiletries.

“With the help of my associates at Kerron Records, I began by helping 20 families in a place called Donland in Portmore Lane, and Newlands. People saw what I was doing online and link me through IG [ Instagram] and sent money, and I was able to continue it again in other parts of Portmore Lane and expand into Passage Fort. It was useful especially during the time of the lockdown,” said Guidance.

“Is a nice feeling to bless up someone who really in need the old and young, single mother these are our fellow Jamaicans, our reggae music fans. Big up World Boom, D'Angel, and Bounty Killer who are doing similar things in the community,” he said.

So far, 10 people have died from COVID-19 and close to 600 have tested positive in Jamaica.

Guidance released God Set Me Free on the Kerron Records label in April and he is pleased with the response.

“It is a powerful song done to bring about spiritual healing at this difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic. You have to call on God in times like these,” said Guidance.

His other songs include Love What You Got, Logo Boss, and God Set Me Free.