Havan Hikon on the move

The Kingston community of Seaview Gardens has been a musical hotbed for many years. It has produced Shabba Ranks, Elephant Man, Dexta Daps and Bounty Killer, among others.

Newcomer Havan Hikon hopes to join that elite group.

“Growing up in Seaview Gardens an' doing music, I do feel pressured to do my best to be among di greats who have come from di area. As a matter of fact, they have been my motivation to excel to di highest in music,” he explained.

The deejay's latest song is Bake It, produced by Deadly Beats Production. Havan Hikon earned an underground following with the gritty Kill and Collect, his first song, which was released in 2018.

A past student of Charlie Smith High School, his interest in music grew while attending that institution.

“I used to beat the desks an' build rhythms an' deejay an' my friends would gather around an' start to encourage me,” said Hikon.

Since he began pursuing music professionally five years ago, the 26 year old says he has received solid advice from producers, which has helped to improve his craft.

— Kevin Jackson