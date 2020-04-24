High hopes for Get Madd rhythm
Connecticut-based label NS Music Enterprise recently released its Get Madd rhythm.
The five-song project features Bruck it Down by Tifa, Tan Tuddy (Frassman Brilliant), Gala Gala (Busy Signal), Tip (Razor B), and Better Body by New York-based newcomer Kim Phyenix.
CEO of NS Music Enterprise, R Barclay, said the vibes in the studio while working on the project was the inspiration behind its name.
“It was just crazy vibes in the studio with Frassman Brilliant and his brother Delon. We were just having fun and being creative, while putting all that fun and energy into the music,” said Barclay.
Get Madd rhythm took four years to complete.
“We have been working on this project on and off for about four years. We are pleased with the finished product and we are confident that people will really like the songs,” Barclay said.
Get Madd rhythm was officially released on April 17 via all online digital distributors.
NS Music was formed in 2012. The label's previous projects include Reggae Xplosion and Dat Nuh Hard rhythms. Singles released include In Deh In Deh by Gage, Magic (Frassman Brilliant and Gyptian), and Up and Down (Jego Letal).
