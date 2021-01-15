High praises for Addies

NECO Glock and KingPin — producers at TruMoneyMusiq, the label owned by King Addies — are lauding the sound system as a true ambassador for reggae and dancehall globally.

“When you look at the history of the genres, in early days reggae and dancehall wasn't played on the radio here in Jamaica nor in the US. King Addies' contribution to the genre is pushing new artistes' and producers' music out around the world on stages since the 80s. Also, [King Addies has] a big legacy of producing a lot of events and giving sounds, selectors from all over the world and Jamaican artistes a platform in NYC from the early 80s to current times. With Father Ethen and veteran selectors like Danny Dread, Baby Face, Tony Matterhorn and Wynterfresh who paved the way. Now managed by Shinez and Dinero, today my generation of the sound are adding our style and talents to the legacy and giving new artistes an opportunity,” Neco Glock, whose given name is Jordan Jumpp, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to KingPin, the New York-based sound system has spread the music far and wide.

“It's a blessing. King Addies has taken me around the world to tour in places most people dream about. I've shelled huge international festivals [Rototom, Reggae Geel, One Love and many more] and there is a lot more to forward when COVID is finished, so it's definitely a blessing,” said KingPin.

King Addies was founded by Adulphus “Addie” Shawn in Brooklyn, New York in 1983. Shortly thereafter, he gave his cousin, Father Ethen, the sound system, who grew it into a global brand. Both are from McGregor Gully community in east Kingston.

During the 80s and 90s, King Addies provided a platform for some of today's top dancehall acts when their careers were in the initial stages. These include Sean Paul, Super Cat, Maxi Priest, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer.

Since its inception, the goal of the sound system was always to showcase young talent. It is, therefore, not surprising that its management team decided to launch an official record label last year to substantiate this mission.

“In the 90s, it would have been real easy for us to launch a huge record label [because] the biggest artists were my friends. But nothing before the time. Nothing can stay on one level...everything has to get better and brighter. What the youths are doing now with the new artiste management and record label is a new dimension that is needed— it's a good look to enhance the thing and bring it to a new level because we have to stay relevant in every part of the music. Can't let no part of it pass us by. Back then, I was only interested in one dimension. We are international, so we gotta embrace every part of it,” said Father Ethen.

Some of the latest projects from TruMoneyMusiq include the October released Heart Again rhythm which featured Blak Ryno, BabyDall, Jae Summer, Lusion, Itakay, Don Pree and VynnXL.

BabyDall also released another track on the label last Friday titled Keep Moving. This project was the artiste's and the label's first reggae track.