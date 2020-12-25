Newmakers... Highs and lows of Dexta Daps

DEXTA Daps spent close to one month in the Hunt's Bay Police Station lock-up in Kingston after being detained in a joint operation in his community of Seaview Gardens in April.

He was held under the state of public emergency in the St Andrew South Police Division.

According to the police, Dexta Daps and several men were questioned with regard to gang-related activities in Seaview Gardens. He was released without being charged.

“He is obviously relieved and exhausted,” Peter Champagnie QC, one of his attorneys, told the Jamaica Observer at the time of his release.

In late September, the deejay made headlines in the New York Post for flouting COVID-19 recommendations at a sold-out concert in Brooklyn — a “special, exclusive day party at a secret location” at US$50 per ticket.

A video clip of the concert, posted to Instagram by the New York Post, showed the packed outdoor venue with patrons disregarding COVID-19 guidelines, especially social distancing and wearing masks or any form of face coverings.

Regulations allow outdoor entertainment-related activities to resume at 33 per cent capacity, and with six feet of distance between people attending these events.

Ikaya also performed at the concert.

Dexta Daps (given name Louis Grandson) ended the year on positive note. His 16-track set, Vent, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.