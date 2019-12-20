HoodCelebrityy brings Gifts
Childhood memories of a Jamaican Christmas inspired Gifts, a song by deejay/rapper HoodCelebrityy. Released by KSR/Epic Records, the single is part of that company's EP, A KSR Christmas.
According to the Portmore-reared artiste, Gifts was an opportunity to reflect and appreciate a time of year when families bond.
“My thoughts about Christmas is giving; it's always been giving for me and just making everyone around me happy, especially the kids. In Jamaica, we would sit around the tree in our nightgowns and pray as a family then open our gifts; in the US we do the same thing. that's one thing we made sure we kept as a tradition,” HoodCelebrityy told Jamaica Observer's Splash.
She added that, “Gifts was written without effort because it was based off my experience.”
Born Tina Pinnock, HoodCelebrityy is based in The Bronx where she honed her blend of dancehall and hip hop. That mix has proved successful for her with songs like 2015's Wine Pon It which made her one to watch; and on the remix of French Montano's Famous.
This year, HoodCelebrityy had another hit song with Bum Pon It.
According to the 28-year-old, “2019 was an amazing year for me; both musically and personally it was a learning experience. I had numerous collaborations with some of the biggest hip hop and soca artistes,” she explained. “I was extremely excited to work with Machel Montana and Nessa Preppy [for] my first soca collaboration. Then having the biggest single, Bum Pon It that charted number seven in the US on Shazam.”
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy