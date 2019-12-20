HoodCelebrityy brings Gifts

Childhood memories of a Jamaican Christmas inspired Gifts, a song by deejay/rapper HoodCelebrityy. Released by KSR/Epic Records, the single is part of that company's EP, A KSR Christmas.

According to the Portmore-reared artiste, Gifts was an opportunity to reflect and appreciate a time of year when families bond.

“My thoughts about Christmas is giving; it's always been giving for me and just making everyone around me happy, especially the kids. In Jamaica, we would sit around the tree in our nightgowns and pray as a family then open our gifts; in the US we do the same thing. that's one thing we made sure we kept as a tradition,” HoodCelebrityy told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

She added that, “Gifts was written without effort because it was based off my experience.”

Born Tina Pinnock, HoodCelebrityy is based in The Bronx where she honed her blend of dancehall and hip hop. That mix has proved successful for her with songs like 2015's Wine Pon It which made her one to watch; and on the remix of French Montano's Famous.

This year, HoodCelebrityy had another hit song with Bum Pon It.

According to the 28-year-old, “2019 was an amazing year for me; both musically and personally it was a learning experience. I had numerous collaborations with some of the biggest hip hop and soca artistes,” she explained. “I was extremely excited to work with Machel Montana and Nessa Preppy [for] my first soca collaboration. Then having the biggest single, Bum Pon It that charted number seven in the US on Shazam.”

— Howard Campbell