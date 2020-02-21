Hugh English returns after losing son

Devastated by the loss of his son 18 months ago, singer Hugh English decided to take a break from making music. He returns to the fold with a cover of The Righteous Brothers' You've Lost That Loving Feeling .

Released today, it is produced by Fitzroy Francis for Mightyful13 Records.

English, who was born and raised in Trench Town, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that recording songs took a backseat after the death of his son, Dimitri Murray, who was shot by police in what the lawmen said was a case of mistaken identity.

“After dat, mi jus' tek time an' sort out some things inna mi life. Mi go through some bad vibes after mi son dead an' mi just start get back,” he said.

English was backed by a solid cast of musicians on You've Lost That Loving Feeling, including guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, bassist Christopher Meredith and drummer Carlton “Santa” Davis. Francis, who produced his breakthrough hit, Hey Jude, once again handled production.

The dreadlocked vocalist said he felt comfortable translating the timeless soul ballad to reggae, as it is a song “mi love from long time”.

You've Lost That Loving Feeling will be on Hugh English's first EP, scheduled for release in April by Mightyful13 Records. It contains Hey Jude and Guns in The Hands of Fools, a song he wrote addressing runaway crime in areas like Trench Town.

English is scheduled to perform at the One Love Jamaica Concert this evening in Trench Town, and the Dennis Brown tribute show in downtown Kingston, on Sunday.