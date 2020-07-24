Hype Type has a Rasta Mentality

FLORIDA-BASED dancehall deejay Hype Type is generating a buzz with Rasta Mentality.

Co-produced by Mad Flex Records and Caribbean Love Entertainment, the song was released June 21.

“I'm happy with the support that my new single is receiving... Now that it's officially released, I'm going to start promoting it in Jamaica. My team and I are leaving no stones unturned because we want to make it a massive hit,” he said.

He is also working on an EP which is scheduled to be released later this year.

“I'm working on an EP that I am going to release later this year. I'm also recording for several labels including OSJ Records, Queste Productions and Near Future Productions. So, I have a lot of new music coming out for the rest of the year,” he said.

Hype Type (given name Joseph Henry) hails from Royal Flat in Manchester. In 2001, he was the second-place finalist on the Reggae Trail talent competition.

His other songs include Caution, Fire With Fire, Bills A Kill Wi featuring Sizzla, Beat Dem Bad featuring Kashu, and No One Knows featuring Thugsy Malone.