I'm a winner, says gospel duo Latwain

Gospel husband-and-wife duo, Latwain has dropped a new single. The track titled, I'm A Winner, is produced by Dale Virgo on the LT Music Label.

The single, officially released on June 30, is gaining traction. The group, however, is preparing to embark on a Caribbean promotional tour to assist in pushing the song.

''We're continuing on the path of uplifting persons by sharing the gospel and doing the work of our creator. Speech is a very powerful tool and the song is teaching persons to speak highly of themselves,” said the duo in a release sent to the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Latwain is known for singles including Stand Firm and Da Da Da.