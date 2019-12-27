Young at heart

I-Octane plans to help young artistes bloom in 2020. Following a brief absence from the spotlight, the singjay told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that he has developed his personal skills to nurture up-and-coming artistes.

“I am moulding myself into a better person,” he said. “I am not a teenager anymore, so I had to go through some growth. Nothing is mistake, di only way is a mistake is if yuh mek it defeat yuh, yuh haffi turn all of your mistakes into lessons because nobody perfect an' yuh haffi have trial an' error inna yuh life,” he continued.

I-Octane, (given name Byiome Muir) was speaking after his entertaining set at Ghetto Splash Tuesday night at the Waterhouse Mini Stadium in Kingston. He is currently grooming fresh faces for stardom.

“It's all about taking a different approach now,” he said. “I build my own recording studio, mi a produce mi song dem an' mi put out mi album dat went number two on di Billboard chart, so I want to interject some new artistes into di business 'cause without new artistes, di business a guh stagnant and one-dimensional,” he reasoned.

I-Octane, who emerged on the scene a decade ago with the smash hit Stab Vampire, said he has already seen the fruits of his labour with newcomer Kemar Highcon whose hit songs, Saucy and Dem A Talk, are in heavy radio circulation.

“He is one of the leading artistes right now an' I was one of the first persons to introduce him and seet ya, him a run di place right now. I see other artistes and see dem have di potential. Dem jus' need di platform or dat road so dat them can show dem talent and gain dat confidence in demself,” he said.

I-Octane, whose hits also include Lose A Friend, is re-developing his own career and taking a keen interest in the business side of things.

“I'm looking more at entrepreneurship. Yuh know like merchandise, put on mi own tours dem an' dem ting deh. Mi a dabble into promoting, producer, management an' being an artiste,” he said.