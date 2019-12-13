Iba Mahr sounds fifth alarm

Iba Mahr and his Harar Music Group are again committing to giving back to the Linstead Hospital in St Catherine for the fifthconsecutive year. The singer made the announcement at the launch of the Tru Juice Sound The Alarm Music Festival at the hospital on Wednesday.

The launch also saw Iba Mahr handing over a cheque for over $550,000 to continue the much-needed work for the public facility.

“The team and I feel blessed to have been able to carry out several projects at the hospital since we launched five years ago, including building the corridor that linked two buildings on the hospital ground for patients to be safely carried back and forth. Most importantly, we have been able to contribute over $1,000,000 in cash and kind so far,” said Iba Mahr.

Chief executive officer of the Linstead Hospital, Paul McIntyre, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Iba Mahr for his donations and also carrying out extensive work on the hospital grounds on Labour Day, including painting and cleaning. He thanked the artiste for remaining committed for five years so that they can continue to serve the many communities who rely on the facility.

Iba MaHr also expressed his gratitude to the members of the artiste community who have given their time and talent to create an excellent showcase in Linstead annually.

“Sound Di Alarm continues to grow and to be successful because at its core is the goodness of the people. Every year artistes contribute of their time and talent. Patrons come out to support the hospital, while having a good time and our sponsors also show up in a big way for a worthy cause,” Iba added.

The festival, staged at the Dinthill Technical High School in St Catherine, is held annually on New Year's Eve, December 31. It sees a plethora of artistes performing in support of Iba Mahr's vision to help the hospital and the St Catherine community.

The Tru Juice Sound The Alarm Music Festival will see acts, including Popcaan, Bugle, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, and Capleton.