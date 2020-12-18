IceBeat Chillz covers the area
Nigerian Afrobeat artiste IceBeat Chillz makes his debut with Beenie Man on Area.
“The collaboration with Beenie Man came about through my team, who are Jamaicans. They thought he would be a good match, you know. Someone that could bring that vibe and it worked. It was perfect,” IceBeat Chillz told the Jamaica Observer.
Released on October 1, Area is produced by IceBeat Chillz.
“I've been producing for artistes since 2014 but Area is my debut single as an artiste,” he said. “My journey is an evolutionary story from just packing up one night and taking a 16-hour bus ride alone to Lagos, a big city in Nigeria. Having nothing more than a wallet in my pocket that was stolen on the way, and my love for music. I walked everywhere, and had never seen people who dressed differently, talked differently — It's like that feeling you get if you want to dive into the ocean, you cannot tell if you're excited or terrified. But it's the journey that one takes to make it.”
IceBeat Chillz shared how he was exposed to Jamaican music.
“I've always known dancehall music but it was not until one day when my manager burst into my studio and in her Jamaican heavy accent said: 'Bring up di Answer riddim deh fi mi'. I was so surprised. I just loved it. We had several days of recording on old-school dancehall rhythms and vibing while freestyling. That's really how everything manifested.”
He continued, “Nigerian music is very influenced by dancehall, so it's hard to say who I listened to. But to name a few, Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, and Beenie Man are on the list.”
Hailing from the religious state of Akwa Ibom, he said a career in entertainment is seen as frivolous.
“I want to reach a position where I am an inspiration and influence to other people because I struggled for the love of music and humanity. I faced a lot, sat in a lion's jungle, but I stayed focused always. So, I just want my story to inspire people to keep going,” said IceBeat Chillz.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy