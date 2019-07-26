Ijahmar eyes victory

Newcomer Ijahmar is eyeing success with his latest project a seven-song album titled Victory .

Co-produced by New York-based 100 Degrees Records and Rural Area Productions, it features the title track as well as Let Me Inside, Dreamy Eyes, Motion, Why, Unstoppable and Chilling Time.

Raised in east Kingston, Ijahmar has been pursuing music for the past two years. His songs tackle social issues and matters of the heart. He believes versatility helps ensure a long career.

“I draw my inspiration from everyday living and activities in my surroundings or from a good story that I can relate to,” he said.

Late last year, Ijahmar performed on the Mello FM road tour, an experience he credits with building his confidence on stage.

“The Mello FM road show was a new experience and it was my first time performing before a large audience. I was given the platform to share my musical talent and the positive vibes that I bring,” he said.

Ijahmar, whose real name is Omar Robertson, is among 10 acts scheduled to perform on the Stages Canada Irie Mon Tour, scheduled for Margaritaville locations in Ocho Rios, Negril, and Montego Bay this weekend. The other acts include Canada-based acts Chux Starr, Slim Flex, Chizzy Bashment, Ammoye and Natural Fyah, and Jamaican performers Kadijahh, Deliva, True Blaxxx, and Legato.