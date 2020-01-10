In the mix

For more than five years, Mix Master David has ranked as the number one dancehall selector in Atlanta. He has displayed his skills at several high-profile clubs in the Georgia capital.

Tomorrow, he starts a one-hour mix show on MVEE (103) V-103 FM, a leading commercial radio station in downtown Atlanta.

“I feel amazing and very overwhelmed,” said Mix Master David when the Jamaica Observer's Splash caught up with him yesterday.

The show has Osei The Dark Secret from Ghana as co-host. It has a one hour live mix (from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm) comprising dancehall, reggae, Afrobeats and soca.

Mix Master David hopes the platform will benefit Caribbean artistes.

“I will try to pick out the best of the best and push dancehall, soca, reggae and Afro Beats. The show will ensure that reggae has a home and a place within the scene,” he said.

Mix Master David is from Mount Friendship in rural St Andrew. He worked as an engineer at Hot 102 FM before moving to Atlanta 20 years ago where he made a name for himself as a selector at major events, including the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Atlanta edition, and Atlanta Igloo.

He also did a stint as personal DJ for American rhythm and blues singer Keri Hilson, accompanying her on tour of the Philippines and Ethiopia.

Mix Master David recently ventured into music production. Last year, he produced the song Ride Good by American recording artistes Light Skin Keisha and B Smith.

Released by American music bigwig Antonio “LA” Reid, the single reached number 18 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. It was released by Reid's new Hitco label.