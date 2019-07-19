Inches Cooler Fete returns

Inches Cooler Fete, one of Portmore's premiere events, returns Sunday at Sugarman's Beach in the Sunshine City. According to promoter Shawn Clarke of C-Eye Promotions, patrons are in for a treat.

“We have grown in terms of the quality of entertainment and the value it offers. At our last staging we saw an increase in the amount of patrons over the previous years, so there is a demand for this type of event,” he said.

Inches Cooler Fete was first held in 2006. The last staging was four years ago.

“At Inches, entertainment always reaches its highest peak in terms of music, food, and liquor and, of course, vibes. Patrons definitely can expect value for money as always,” Clarke promised.

Chronic Law, Munga Honorable, and Yanique “Curvy Diva” Barrett will be featured. Sound systems Di Unit, Area Code 876, DJ Calico and Bruck Back, Team Shella, and Coppershot will provide musical “juggling”.

For Clarke, the concept behind Inches Cooler Fete is simple.

“Inches has always been unique because as promoters, we go above and beyond to give patrons that “Wow” feeling. So when they leave it's always a question as to when the next one will be held,” he said.