Indie Allen making a name

With the acoustic guitar as his guide, upcoming singer/musician Indie Allen believes in making music the old-fashioned way.

“I play the acoustic guitar and this is how I write most of my songs. It's a soulful instrument. I always put my all in sharing the message in my music with people, while bringing a soulful energy,” said Allen, who is in his early 20s.

Allen is scheduled to perform at the Jamaica Rum Festival which takes place at Hope Gardens from February 29-March 1, along with fellow singers Naomi Cowan and Mortimer.

Veteran producer Mikey Bennett, who is responsible for the event's entertainment package, explained the inclusion of fresh acts.

“Indie Allen is a super-talented young singer who brings a wonderful energy to the stage. He is a graduate of the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts and not only is he well-trained as a vocalist but is an accomplished guitarist,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “He was recently honoured in Montego Bay by the National Gallery for a song he did about the (crime) situation in the west.

Bennett added that, “Mortimer to me is the new artiste to watch. His writing is sublime and this talent is so obvious in his song Lightening which is quickly becoming a fan favourite. Naomi Cowan is following full speed in her parents' footsteps and she has managed to etch herself in the local landscape.”

Rum distributors Appleton Estate are sponsors for The Jamaica Rum Festival, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism through its Tourism Enhancement Fund.

Allen is pleased to be a part of the show which was first held in 2019.

“Well, this signifies that the youth are being given a chance to show what we have to contribute towards the future of the industry, and more importantly, the future of mankind,” he said.

Born Michael Allen, he grew up in Montego Bay and attended Cornwall College. His first single, Catch A Fire, was released in 2018 but it is the haunting 2019 The West, that has opened doors for him.

Indie Allen is presently working with producers JLL and Isaac Cozier from Trinidad and Tobago. His latest song, Protected, is a joint production between himself and his father Michael L Allen.