Insideeus is a Big Choppa

Up-and-coming deejay Insideeus is ready to add his own unique flavour to the genre.

“My sound and style are of an unusual concept with a combination of old-school dancehall, along with a mixture of new-school trap dancehall music. I wouldn't limit my music in just one category because my type of music is far-reaching and inclusive of all genres,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The artiste— whose given name is Sanjae Mitchell— is promoting his latest single titled Big Choppa, officially released on June 19 and produced by Lenkey Records.

Since its release, Big Choppa has been receiving massive support. The song has an accompanying video.

Insideeus has been in the music industry for six years.

“My entry in the music business was quite by accident, having heard my name in a song by another artiste, I decided to try my hand at the craft and was amazed at the reaction from the masses and decided to start writing my own music and then later went into recording,” he said.

The deejay says it is not hard to get inspiration to write his lyrics.

“My inspiration comes from the day to day lifestyle of our culture, I like to portray relevant topics in my lyrics that I know my listeners can relate and vibes to,” he said.

The artiste has big plans for the future.

“Insideeus aims for the success of the likes of international recording artiste Shaggy or Sean Paul and hopes to surpass even his own aspirations in bringing dancehall to the forefront of the world,” he said.

The Spanish Town-based deejay is also know for tracks like Dutty Money, Get Wild, Mankind Ecstasy and Heaven.