Intervention needed in Clarendon, says Sone

CLARENDON-BORN, gospel singer Sone believes that religious intervention is needed in the lives of young people in parish, which is experiencing a spike in major crimes.

“I would love to come back to minister to the young people in Clarendon as the parish appears to be in the middle of a crime wave, the youth are in crisis. They need that positive message even more now than ever, that their life has a purpose and that God has a plan for them,” said Sone, who now resides in Florida.

He is upset about the present level of blood-letting in the parish, and believes that the types of murders happening in the parish need special attention.

“The solution cannot be force, the solution cannot be only man-made, we have to reach the hearts and minds of the youth, the youth are the future, the country needs a spiritual solution, the youths need hope and purpose,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Recently, Howard Mitchell — president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica — said that Clarendon needed a state of public emergency (SOE) given the rise in criminal activity. Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh and custos of Clarendon William Shagoury have also made the call.

From January 1 to June 29, the murder figure for Clarendon stood at 70. The parish recorded 133 murders last year.

Sone, given name Cecil Wilson, was born on September 3, 1985. He got baptised in 1998 at the age of 12, and he has not looked back since. A gifted footballer, he represented Clarendon College. He then migrated to the US after completing high school in 2003.

A licensed minister, he currently serves as a youth director at New Life Fellowship Centre, pastored by Bishop Ruddock in Sunrise, Florida.

He will be releasing a new song titled Good to Me, produced by RB Records on July 23. It was made available on pre-order on all digital music platforms since July 15.

“The inspiration behind this song is really to thank God for what he has done for me. Looking back over my life, it's crazy how many opportunities I've got where I may not have been the most qualified candidate plus countless other miracles and undeserved favours have been a staple of my existence,” said Sone.

A few years ago, he officially launched his Purpose Label.

“I believe that every life has a purpose, and mine is to teach the gospel and wins souls through music,” he said.

— Kediesha Perry