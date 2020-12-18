Akeem, class act

WHEN the Prime Minister's National Youth Awards were handed out just under a week ago, Akeem Mignott was named among the recipients.

The actor, director and arts advocate, who recently returned to the island, having completed postgraduate work at Goldsmiths University of London on a Chevening scholarship, was recognised for his contribution to theatre and the arts.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Mignott explained that this latest accolade served as inspiration on so many levels.

“I am absolutely elated to be the recipient of this prestigious honour from the prime minister. Just to be nominated is a signal accomplishment for me. As a recipient for the area of arts and culture, it shows that the work I am doing is resonating with the Jamaican people. In addition, it shows that those who are leaders are taking note. I hope this can also serve as inspiration for young people. I hope it also works for the parents, allowing them to see the values of the arts and for them to support a child who shows an interest in this area,” said Mignott.

Although he went into the event not knowing whether he would walk away with an award, Mignott said he was not deterred as he is looking forward to doing bigger and better things for the future and therefore win, lose or draw this would just be a stepping stone to even greater things.

Having completed his master's degree in applied theatre, he is looking forward to sharing what he has been exposed to with his local audience.

“My work focused on drama in the educational, social and community context. It is all about how you can use drama and apply it to social contexts and help vulnerable communities and engage specific groups, including our senior citizens and wards of the state. For my dissertation, I focused on Jamaican culture and how an age-old tradition like storytelling could be used as a means to sustain Jamaican culture and bring about change. I focused on the Jamaica community in the United Kingdom for my study,” he said.

“The issue of inter-generational relationships and the gap in the passing down of our culture was my focus. I found that with the large Jamaican community in the UK, there were certain gaps in how our culture was being passed down. For the younger generation, this attachment to Jamaica was more about what is popular and the traditional is being left behind,” Mignott continued.