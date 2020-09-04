It's K'reema's time

As the number of female artistes continue to increase, singer K'reema is paying ode to each of them with her newest track Our Time .

“Since I've been in the industry, I've faced challenges here and there and that's basically why I decided to do the song. It is to shed light on how hard we have been working; from reggae artistes to dancehall artistes. It's our time now as women to shine,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Released three weeks ago, the track was produced by Swiss producer ReStaudenmann.

K'reema (given name K'reeman Johnson) is the daughter of dancehall legend Yellowman.

She explained that he inspired her to become an entertainer.

“I don't feel pressured to live up to his legacy, even though it's such a rich one. I feel inspired and motivated. I remember going on tour with him from as early as two or three years old, so I grew up around his legacy and was definitely captivated by the excitement and just all the love he receives from his fans. One day I hope to be even half as successful as he has been,” K'reema said.

The Priory High School past student migrated to New York in 2001. She later became an emergency management technician, but finally decided to take on music full time approximately six years ago.

She has released singles like Don't You Worry (2019), Fake Friends (2019) and Disguise (2020).

K'reema revealed that some of her siblings also followed in their father's footsteps.

“I have a brother who is an upcoming artiste and he specialises in hip hop. Then there's another who is a producer, songwriter and upcoming singer as well. We all manage Yellow Baby, which is a production label formed about four years ago,” she said.

Before Yellowman came to prominence in the 1979 Tastee Talent Contest, the albino was scorned in Jamaica.

However, he wore his pigmentation like a badge of honour, boasting about his 'yellow baby' in songs like I'm Getting Married In The Morning, and styling in gold track suits.

Like every other entertainer, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected productivity. K'reema has found ways to stay relevant.

“The virus affected my career in a big way. I was actually supposed to be on a six-month tour with daddy right now in Europe and the US. However, what we have done is mostly live streams, and as I said, we have the Yellow Baby record that we're focused on and we'll be selling merchandise like T-shirts, hats and accessories soon,” she added.

K'reema hopes to make it big in the future.

“I want to continue touring and making music, hopefully winning a Grammy…” she said.