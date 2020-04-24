It's Right Now for Vision, Jesse

Early in his life, singer/songwriter Vision Alexander wanted to follow his father's footsteps and pursue a career as a professional footballer. Those plans were thwarted when his father got ill and he became his caregiver.

“I always looked up to my father who played semi-professional soccer in England. I had dreams of following in his footsteps and I made it all the way to the collegiate level until I had to drop out and go to Florida to assist my father when he got sick,” he explained.

Shortly after moving to Florida, he met some music industry movers and that's when he decided on a career in music.

“After arriving in Florida, I met up with a few people like Jon FX (producer), Dino Delvalli, High Voltage, Shi Wun, and Warren Bloise who helped me to hone my talent for music and so I pursued that,” Alexander recalled.

He recently teamed with roots singer Jesse Royal for the 'ganja song' Right Now, which was released this month by Delicious Vinyl Island. Grammy-winning producer Sean Alaric and Natural High Music co-produced the track.

“The collaboration with Jesse came about when I had the privilege of working on his upcoming sophomore album and we developed a genuine friendship. He heard the song Right Now and told me that the world needed to hear that song. And days later he recorded his verse,” said Alexander.

He added that Right Now is not your regular 'herb' song.

“The vibe I was going for was to educate people on the [proverbial] journey that marijuana went on before it became more accepted for its medicinal use. It's about the story; each line of the track tells a unique story along the timeline of marijuana's journey to acceptance as something that can do good,” he explained.

Alexander attended St Georges' College before moving to England in 2001. He currently resides in Lauderhill, South Florida.

He started doing music six years ago. In 2011, he opened for Collie Buddz and later released his debut single Jammin featuring Mojo Morgan.

Alexander produced the single Right Time by Jemere Morgan, which reached number five on Billboard's Hot Singles Sales Chart.