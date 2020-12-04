It's Trinjam time for Arrow Seventific

Trinjam Culture is the latest single from conscious Trinidadian reggae singjay Arrow Seventific. Recently released, the song is produced by Spready Glory of the Bass Odyssey sound system.

“I bring the conscious rebellious element to music. While everyone is focused on money, dance, bling, I want to remind everyone that we are not in control. We could have been born anywhere in the worst of circumstances. We must be thankful,” Arrow Seventific told the Jamaica Observer.

He is also gearing up to release a seven-song, yet-to-be-titled EP early next year. The project will comprise reggae, dancehall and hip hop fusion. It has collaborations with Anthony Hasson, a US-based artiste; Semonita Brereton from Trinidad; Flamboy Flames from St Thomas (US Virgin Islands); and Dappa Zap from Jamaica.

Spready Glory is among the producers credited on set. Others hail from Panama, Sweden, Trinidad, and the US Virgin Islands.

Five years ago, according to the singjay, he got his big break when he teamed with Sizzla to record Rastereotype. He credits that song for opening the doors to other collaborations with acts from Jamaican, Ghanaian, and Panamanian reggae artistes.

The singjay said he was first exposed to music growing up in church. He did piano classes at home and joined the school choir. He initially had no interest in music as a career but got exposed to Jamaica's sound system clash culture.

“As a sound clash fan, I heard a lot of Jamaican music, and I love them all. From foundation Bob Marley to the Wailers, Fred Locks, Don Carlos, the Abyssinians to Super Cat, Tenor Saw, Mad Cobra, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“All music came from Africa. We are all African whether Jamaican or Trinidadian. Same culture. reggae and dancehall have proven to cover more relatable topics within present day society. Soca is more 'party' oriented. Being a spiritual person, I chose to do reggae and dancehall. I can deliver my messages better in that forum,” he continued.

— Kevin Jackson