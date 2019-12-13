Ja Frenzy returns

The second Jamaica Frenzy event is scheduled for March 31-April 5 in Negril. A house music blitz featuring the genre's top spinners, it was first held in that resort town in March.

Ray “Lil Ray” McKayle, conceptualiser of Jamaica Frenzy, said favourable response to the inaugural show prompted a second run in Jamaica.

“I was very satisfied with the amount of people that attended, especially for a first-year travel event. John Swaby armed us with a sound system where the bass would never buckle and the sound never got a complaint from any of the hard-to-please audiophile DJs we had on the bill,” he said.

Some of the biggest names in the house music arena participated in Jamaica Frenzy 1, including Timmy Regisford out of New York, David Morales and DJ Spinna. Regisford and DJ Spinna return for next year's show, so too DEL from Philly, Ultra Nate from Baltimore and Donna Edwards, another New York City heavyweight.

Regisford, who has played at Jamaican events since the late 1980s, is best known of the cast. He started his career at radio station WBLS in New York in 1983 and is credited with its rise during that decade; he was also a vice-president of A&R at Motown Records in the 1990s.

Originally from Kingston, Lil Ray says he chose Negril to hold Jamaica Frenzy because the seaside town is his favourite vacation spot. It has also hosted successful events like Spring Break in the winter, and Dream Weekend which takes place in early August during Jamaica's Independence celebrations.

With house music at its most popular, he points out that Jamaica Frenzy is a perfect draw for tourists.

“Music festivals are a fast-growing segment of the entertainment and party industry. US and European travellers spent billions of dollars on travel to foreign countries as well as within the USA.,” he stated. “Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the world, views electronic dance music festivals as its greatest growth opportunity. In 2012, the promotion powerhouse raked in US$3.9 billion.”

According to Lil Ray, “The plan is to build on the success of last year by doing parties at Wavz Beach as well as other venues in the Negril area.”