Jaesinco begins things 'Slowly'

CHILD artistes have been part of the Jamaican music since the 1940s when Jimmy Tucker emerged. Others followed including Delroy Wilson, Dennis Brown, Junior Tucker and Nadine Sutherland.

Justina Sinclair is looking to follow their path to stardom as Jaesinco. Two weeks ago her first songs, Slowly and It's A Blessing, were released by Krayv Music.

The 16-year-old Mona High School student says pursuing a career as a professional entertainer is exciting, but she admits her first time in the recording booth was nerve-racking. However, it did not take long before the butterflies went away.

“As I got into the booth and began to record I felt relaxed and focused. It felt amazingly good. It felt like this is what I was born to do,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Koffee, arguably the hottest name in Jamaican music and a former teen sensation, is one of Jaesinco's biggest influences. She also admires Shenseea, Alaine and Tarrus Riley.

Slowly and It's A Blessing have the dancehall/pop flavour many contemporary Jamaican acts prefer, hoping to break into a wider market.

For now, Jaesinco is just happy to break the ice.

“I do see myself having a career in music; this is what I wanted to do ever since I discovered I could sing – and I have been singing all my life,” she said. “I do not wish to be anything else but an artiste. I'm still in high school and will be graduating next year, but it's also my dream to pursue a degree for my personal achievement.”

— Howard Campbell