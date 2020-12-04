Jaesinco begins things 'Slowly'
Ctach Di Riddim
CHILD artistes have been part of the Jamaican music since the 1940s when Jimmy Tucker emerged. Others followed including Delroy Wilson, Dennis Brown, Junior Tucker and Nadine Sutherland.
Justina Sinclair is looking to follow their path to stardom as Jaesinco. Two weeks ago her first songs, Slowly and It's A Blessing, were released by Krayv Music.
The 16-year-old Mona High School student says pursuing a career as a professional entertainer is exciting, but she admits her first time in the recording booth was nerve-racking. However, it did not take long before the butterflies went away.
“As I got into the booth and began to record I felt relaxed and focused. It felt amazingly good. It felt like this is what I was born to do,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
Koffee, arguably the hottest name in Jamaican music and a former teen sensation, is one of Jaesinco's biggest influences. She also admires Shenseea, Alaine and Tarrus Riley.
Slowly and It's A Blessing have the dancehall/pop flavour many contemporary Jamaican acts prefer, hoping to break into a wider market.
For now, Jaesinco is just happy to break the ice.
“I do see myself having a career in music; this is what I wanted to do ever since I discovered I could sing – and I have been singing all my life,” she said. “I do not wish to be anything else but an artiste. I'm still in high school and will be graduating next year, but it's also my dream to pursue a degree for my personal achievement.”
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy