Jah Lex ready for Africa

Singjay Jah Lex makes his third trip to Africa, early next month. He is booked for several shows over two months in Senegal, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.

“I have a few club shows and lots of media interviews to promote my music. I am also working with business interests there to establish an East African branch of my label, Rising Sun Records, and I also have a recording studio there,” Jah Lex explained.

The St Ann-based artiste, who is originally from Montreal, Canada, has appreciated African music and cuisine for some time.

“I first discovered African music at a young age and it captivated me. I also learnt Latin and African percussions at the age of 15, where I played with African bands that were based in Montreal,” he recalled.

In 2018, Jah Lex performed at the Reggae Nile Festival in Uganda. Last year, he performed in Kampala and Jinja, in the southern region of that country.

Jah Lex is currently promoting the song Farmer Man, which was released by Rising Sun Records last month.

“ Farmer Man is a song that I wrote while farming in the hills of St Ann. I was basically talking about farming, which I am also involved in. It is also an introduction for those who never heard my music before,” he said.

Jah Lex, whose real name is Alexandre Corbeil, grows callaloo, papaya, pepper and lime on his property.

Farmer Man is from his sophomore album, which is due late this year. The project will feature collaborations with Lutan Fyah, Mikey General, Sugar Roy and Conrad Crystal.

Jah Lex discovered reggae at an early age.

“I was introduced to reggae music when I was 11 years old. I found a pile of records at my grandparents' house. My favourites were Derrick Harriott, Charlie Chaplin, Burning Spear, Yellowman, Black Uhuru, and Super Cat, just to name a few,” he said.