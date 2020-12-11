Jah Stranjah revisits Teardrops

US-based Jah Stranjah is currently putting some promotional muscle behind a four-year-old single titled Teardrops , which features American hip hop artiste Lady Cee.

“My mission is to carry on the legacy of our great reggae music. My music is a part of a spiritual movement. Entertainment is important but spirituality comes before everything,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Jah Stranjah, Teardrops was released by VPAL and CD RUN.

“The inspiration for Teardrops is really about reflecting on one's past mistakes, the distressed it may have caused, and knowing that you won't make them again,” said Jah Stranjah.

Jah Stranjah (given name Devin Reid) hails from Clarendon, he currently resides in the United States. He has been involved in music since 2004. That same year, he released his debut album Earth Again.

“The universal struggle of black people served as my greatest inspiration for that album,” said Jah Stranjah.

His other songs include I Am Born, Planet, and I Saw Earth Again ft Lady Cee.

