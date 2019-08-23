Jahbar-I on a high
Jahbar-I is having the time of his life. He recently returned to the island after participating in the successful first leg of the Love So Nice anniversary tour in Europe alongside veteran reggae artiste Junior Kelly.
During the tour, the fast-rising singjay, who recently released his debut album titled Jahbar-I Deyah, performed at events such as the Overjam Festival in Slovenia, the Regalowisko Festival in Poland, the Reggae Jam Festival in Germany, and the Sziget Festival in Hungary.
“I'm had a great time on tour; the response was very positive everywhere I performed. It was a wonderful opportunity to introduce the people in Europe to my album,” said Jahbar-I.
The second leg of the tour will begin on October 3 in the Netherlands and runs through to the 26 of this month when the tour concludes in Germany.
Jahbar-I is the son of legendary Jamaican drummer George “Dusty” Miller of reggae band the Fire House Crew.
“I guess you could say music is in blood. My father is a musician, so I've been around music all my life. I grew up going to the studio with him and travelling to events all over the world. So, choosing a career in music was very easy for me,” said the artiste.
Jahbar-I's 16-track debut album was released late last year on his Wizkilful imprint. The album was produced by Jahbar-I and his father. Jahbar-I Deyah features songs such as Many Talking, Legal, Love A Flow, Paper Souljah, and High Tonic. He is currently promoting a new single off the album, titled The Feelings.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy