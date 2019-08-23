Jahbar-I on a high

Jahbar-I is having the time of his life. He recently returned to the island after participating in the successful first leg of the Love So Nice anniversary tour in Europe alongside veteran reggae artiste Junior Kelly.

During the tour, the fast-rising singjay, who recently released his debut album titled Jahbar-I Deyah, performed at events such as the Overjam Festival in Slovenia, the Regalowisko Festival in Poland, the Reggae Jam Festival in Germany, and the Sziget Festival in Hungary.

“I'm had a great time on tour; the response was very positive everywhere I performed. It was a wonderful opportunity to introduce the people in Europe to my album,” said Jahbar-I.

The second leg of the tour will begin on October 3 in the Netherlands and runs through to the 26 of this month when the tour concludes in Germany.

Jahbar-I is the son of legendary Jamaican drummer George “Dusty” Miller of reggae band the Fire House Crew.

“I guess you could say music is in blood. My father is a musician, so I've been around music all my life. I grew up going to the studio with him and travelling to events all over the world. So, choosing a career in music was very easy for me,” said the artiste.

Jahbar-I's 16-track debut album was released late last year on his Wizkilful imprint. The album was produced by Jahbar-I and his father. Jahbar-I Deyah features songs such as Many Talking, Legal, Love A Flow, Paper Souljah, and High Tonic. He is currently promoting a new single off the album, titled The Feelings.