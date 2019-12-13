Jahman, Genaral won't give up
United States Virgin Islands singer/producer Jahman has collaborated with compatriot Genaral on the song Don't Give Up, which features an all-star Jamaican line-up. They include engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger, guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin, keyboardist Stephen “Lenky” Marsden, bassist Donald Dennis, and drummer Kirk Bennett.
Don't Give Up is produced by Jahman's Splatter House Records. It will be released by Zojak World Wide on December 20.
“I got inspired by the hard times that I see persons experiencing on the island (St Croix). Observing this and experiencing the tough times made me depressed. However, seeing the smile on the faces of my children, gave me the hope and courage that I needed. I told myself don't give up,” Genaral explained.
He added that, “I recorded the song and had it about a year, holding it for a collaboration and one day I woke up and played the song and automatically heard Jahman voice singing out on the track. I sent him the track and it was a wrap within less than half-an-hour. Jahman hit me back up with some dope melodies.”
Genaral, whose real name is Roberto R Encamacion Jr, is from eastern St Croix. He has been doing music professionally for nearly 10 years.
— Kevin Jackson
