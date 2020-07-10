Going Dutch

Singer Christopher Martin and deejay Conkarah and Shaggy are the latest Jamaicans to achieve success in the Netherlands.

On the country's Dutch Top 100 Singles chart, Martin recently peaked at number eight with Paper Loving, while Banana, a collaboration between Conkarah and Shaggy, spent a week at number one in June.

Martin said the success of Paper Loving caught him by surprise.

“The song broke first in the reggae markets in Europe and Africa. Now it has taken on a new life in the pop market. I'm pleased and pleasantly surprised, and it's a good feeling,” said Martin.

He added, “That's why it's always a plus when you do good music and music with substance. I'm really happy with what's happening right now in Europe.”

Paper Loving is featured on the Cardiac Bass rhythm. It was produced by ZJ Chrome and released in 2010.

Singer June Carol Lodge, better known as JC Lodge, also achieved major success in the Netherlands in 1982. Her cover of Someone Loves You Honey was number one for several weeks on the Dutch Top 100. It earned gold and platinum certification and finished the year as the top-selling song in the country. She later followed up with a cover of Leo Sayer's More Than I Can Say, which reached number six. Her album Someone Loves You Honey peaked at number five on the Dutch Top 100 albums chart.

“Considering the tracks were from my debut album, entitled Someone Loves You Honey, I hadn't expected any hits, even in Jamaica. So it was definitely a big surprise to learn that I was so popular there (in the Netherlands),” said Lodge from her London home on Thursday.

She said the success of Someone Loves You Honey opened several doors for her internationally.

“It opened doors for me in Germany and Belgium where I did more TV promotion and interviews. I was greatly encouraged by earning gold and platinum discs for sales in excess of 150,000 copies, as well as being awarded record of the year. Due to my extreme shyness, I only agreed to do one tour at that time,” Lodge recalled.

But it was the late singer Millie Small who started the ball rolling by being the first Jamaican to chart in the Netherlands. My Boy Lollipop got to number eight in 1964, while Prince Buster's Dance Cleopatra Dance stalled at number 11 in 1972. Desmond Dekker and the Aces took Israelites to number one in 1969, while It Mek and You Can Get it if You Really Want both hit the Top 20.

Jimmy Cliff meanwhile earned 11 entries, including Wild World (number three in 1970), Reggae Night (number six in 1983), I Can See Clearly Now (number 39 in 1994) and Treat the Youths Right (number 13 in 1983).

Bob and Marcia's cover of Nina Simone's Young Gifted and Black got to number 15 in 1970, while Dave and Ansel Collins combined on Double Barrel, which peaked at number one in 1971.

Jesse Green had two hits. Flip reached number five in November 1976 and Nice and Slow went to number one in July that year.

Barry Biggs had three entries. Love Come Down (number seven in 1983), Side Show (number 17 in 1977) and Reflections of My Life featuring Ruddy Thomas (number 34 in 1983).

In 1986, I Want to Wake Up with You by Boris Gardiner rose to number seven, while that same year Girlie Girlie by Sophia George peaked at number two. The year 1987 was big for singer Freddie McGregor, as his cover of Just Don't Want to be Lonely shot to number 37, while Carry Go Bring Come (featuring Snagga Puss) hit number 14 in 1993.

Dancehall artiste Spragga Benz was featured on two collaborations in the early 2000s. Oh Yeah with rapper Foxy Brown went to number 42 in 2001, and Last Drop with soca artiste Kevin Lyttle hit number 23 in 2004.

Uptown Top Ranking by Althea and Donna got to number 25 in 1978, while Sly and Robbie went to 58 in 1987 with Boops (Here to Go).

In 2000, Crissy D and Lady G charted at number 48 with Girls Like Us, credited to the B-15 Project, while Elephant Man's sole entry was Whine Up featuring Kat Deluna, which danced its way to number 71 in 2008.

Shaggy has charted 18 times; Banana is currently at number four (having peaked at number one). Among his biggest hits on that chart are Angel and It Wasn't Me, both of which exploded at number one.

Bob Marley and the Wailers have charted 16 titles, the biggest being One Love/People Get Ready, which peaked at number three in 1984. The last charted title was a remix of Is This Love by Lvndscape and Bolier, which topped out at number 69 in 2016.

Sean Paul has a record 27 entries, which include two number one hits Get Busy and Rock-a-bye featuring Clean Bandit and Ann Marie. His last entry was Contra La Pared featuring J Balvin, number 99 a year ago.

Shabba Ranks took Mr Loverman to number 21 in 1992. He was featured on Bob Sinclar's Love You More, which peaked at number 56 in 2009. Mad Cobra's sole entry was Cobra Style with the Teddybears which stalled at number 73 in 2004, while Bounty Killer's only entry was the No Doubt collaboration Hey Baby that went to number 14 in 2002.

With seven entries, Beenie Man's biggest hit was Dancehall Queen with Chevelle Franklin, which peaked at number ten in 1997. Diana King had two entries, Shy Guy (number three) and Ain't Nobody (number 27), both hits in 1995.

Grace Jones earned nine entries, including Slave to the Rhythm (number 4 in 1985) and I've Seen That Face Before (number 4 in 1981). Grammy-winning group Inner Circle charted five times; however, their biggest hit was Sweat (a la la la la long) that rose to number one in 1992. Policeman by Dutch singer Eva Simons featuring Konshens was certified gold in 2015. The song reached number seven on the chart.

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers charted four titles, Tomorrow People (number seven in 1988), Look Who's Dancing (number 34 in 1989), Kozmik (number 11 in 1991) and Good Time (number 78 in 1991).

Welcome to Jamrock by Damian Marley went to number 76 in 2005, but Beautiful featuring Bobby Brown stalled at number 86 in 2006.

And Watch Out for This (Bumaye), Busy Signal's collaboration with Major Lazer/the Flexican/FS Green, hit number seven in 2013.