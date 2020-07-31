Jason Coy eyes Prime Time

PORTMORE-BASED record label Prime Time Music has hit the ground running with a slew of releases with the hope that they become the soundtrack of the summer .

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Prime Time Music's CEO Jason Coy said that his latest projects include Rubberband and Lion Strength rhythms as well a single, Bad Touch by Clymaxx.

Clymaxx is the 2016 female winner of the televised Magnum King and Queen of Dancehall competition.

“Look out for Clymaxx! We really have been pushing her and working on the development of her music. Her latest song, Bad Touch, on the Hidden Beautiful riddim, has been generating a lot of buzz on the Internet. It has a high sex appeal and she made love on the riddim, without being naked. Women have been giving the song thumbs up and the reaction has been overwhelming. Even before the [official] release of the song, females have been sending in videos of themselves dancing to the preview and asking constantly when the full song will be release,” said Coy, 32, who is also a producer and music engineer.

He had high praises for the Rubber Band rhythm which was release last month. The rhythm features several fast-rising recording artistes including Kevannii ( We Got Cash), Likkle Danjah ( Up With The Millions), and Legal Boss ( Right Desso).

He also produced the roots-reggae rhythm Lion Strength, which features Jamar Smith ( What You Need), son of legendary guitarist Earl “China” Smith; as well as veteran reggae singer Luton Fyah ( These Days).

The producer — who hails from Red Pond in Spanish Town — began his musical career in 2014 as a musical engineer at “China” Smith's Home Ground Studio located in Independent City, Portmore.

With more than 50 years in the business, “Chinna” Smith is a well-respected musician. Over the years, he has played on seminal albums and songs by Bob Marley ( Rastaman Vibration), Burning Spear ( Marcus Garvey), Jimmy Cliff ( Special), Dennis Brown ( No More Shall I Roam, Cassandra), Lauryn Hill ( The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) and Amy Winehouse ( Frank).

He also wrote Fade Away, the classic Junior Byles song, Brown's Bloody City and Jah Never Fail I Yet by Freddie McGregor.

“It was my first studio, first engineer seat and with the resources provided by Mr Smith, everything exploded from there. My outmost respect goes out to Earl “Chinna” Smith for putting me forward out in the world. He even gave me the links to work with several artistes such as Etana, Christopher Martin, Tarrus Riley, and Michael Rose, and among others. I did a lot of dub plates for them as well as for King Tubby's Studio,” he said.

In 2016, Coy formed Prime Time Music in the Sunshine City. His first project was a single by Juggla called Me and my crew. Juggla was runner-up in the 2010 staging of the Magnum King and Queen competition.

Since then, the label has built a catalogue of impressive rhythms, including Lost Files, Forbidden Time, Rupton, and Mandolin Jamboree.

According to Coy, one of his favourite projects is Luton Fyah's State of Emergency, released May last year.

“It's that one production I can say brought me joy to do and I wasn't even the one singing it. The track depicts everything that I wanted in a song which is relevant, easy to relate to, and, of course, has a strong message. The main idea is that all war should end and we should cease from indulging in any form of criminal activities,” he said.