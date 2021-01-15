Jazz Festival pushed back till March
The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival has been rescheduled for March 4 to 6.
Originally scheduled for January 28 to 30, organisers of the festival have been forced to push back the dates due the the unavailability of some of the international acts to record their performances due to the COVID-19 restrictions in their various jurisdictions.
Producer Adrian Allen remarked, “All things considered we believe that this is the best option for all concerned. Just a day ago we were advised by an international artiste, almost on the point of confirmation, that he would not be able to do the performance within the required dates, due to the California COVID 19 restrictions. This was a big disappointment to us and in trying to replace him realised that the other performers we could target were subject to the same issues. We decided that it was best to postpone the event,” he explained.
The Jamaica Jazz and Blues is not the first event to be recently affected by the COVID-19 restrictions as the 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31, was also postponed to March.
