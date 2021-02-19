Jeff Wylz remembers U Roy

WHEN he heard of veteran deejay Daddy U Roy's passing, singjay Jeff Wylz (formerly Kafinal) said it hit him like a ton of bricks.

“It's a very sad day for the fraternity, but at the same time I'm grateful for his legacy and his immeasurable contribution to the culture and I know even though he is not here with us in flesh, his music will be with us always,” Jeff Wylz told the Jamaica Observer.

Daddy U Roy (real name Ewart Beckford) passed away on Wednesday in hospital. He was 79 years old. One of dancehall's most influential figures, U Roy started his career in the 1960s on sound systems, and hit the charts in the early 1970s as a toaster on popular hit songs like Wear You to The Ball (alongside John Holt) and Tom Drunk (with Hopeton Lewis).

As founder of Stur Gav, he exposed aspiring talent including Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw, and Early B.

Jeff Wylz scored a hit with U Roy in 2015, titled Nah Complain. The song topped regional reggae charts in Canada and in the United States.

Jeff Wylz spoke about working with U Roy.

“It's an experience to bring with me for an eternity. I can remember being introduced to him by Owen Rennalls, at his home where I met and asked him to be a part of the project and he agreed. I can also remember the day of recording the song at Tuff Gong Studios, he gave me sound advice and complimented me on the route that I took in music. He was very supportive of the project and made adjustments to his very busy schedule to be a part of the music video,” said Jeff Wylz.

He shared how the idea for the collaboration came about.

“That idea was my mother's wish. Daddy U Roy was her favourite entertainer and it was her wish ever since I was a child for me to do a song with him. When the idea of the song came to mind, it also came with a vision of Daddy U Roy being part of it. When I went to his house and he heard the concept he smiled and agreed to do it.”

Sing N Act Entertainment produced Nah Complain. In early 2016, it won the JUNO Award (Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards) for Reggae Recording of the Year.

Jeff Wylz explained U Roy's reaction to the win.

“He heard before I got a chance to call him to share the good news. When I called him, he was very upbeat about it. I said, 'Thanks Faada Roy,' he said, 'Easy my yute, congratulations jus gwaan do di work zeen',” he recalled.

Jeff Wylz, who has resided in Canada for the past 12 years, said he last spoke to U Roy a year ago by telephone.

Asked what he learnt from associating with the elder statesman, Jeff Wylz said: “When I spoke with him he told me his story. He spoke about a dream he had where he was flying high and all around the world. He said he took that as encouragement to have faith in success no matter the journey. It led him to work harder over the years. This was noteworthy and encouraging for me and I felt honoured that he shared the lesson with me,” said Jeff Wylz.

Born Jeffery Williams, the singjay is originally from Braeton in Portmore. He attended Vere Technical and St Andrew Technical high schools. He recorded his first song in 1997 for Hard Bark Records.