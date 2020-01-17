Jermaine Baker makes Confession

FLEDGLING producer Jermaine Baker is optimistic that Confession, done by Intence ft Tashina McKenzie, will make his JB Productions imprint a household name.

“This song is going to revolutionise dancehall because Intence is one of the hottest young artistes in the business with an incredible sound and a growing fan base, while Tashina has one of the most amazing voices in dancehall right now. She is a brilliant writer and they had great chemistry on this sexy song. When Red Boom finishes mixing it, it is going to be straight fire, a bonafide hit, and I am going all-out with the promotion,” said Baker, CEO of JB Productions.

Confession is scheduled to be released on on all digital download platforms on February 7.

Baker started his record label at the end of 2018, and since then, he has cranked out at least three rhythm projects. The most known so far is JA Bounce rhythm with Teejay, Vershon, D'Angel, Beenie Man, Ovamarz, Singer J, KB and Tashina in November 2019. Teejay's Super Braff is the most popular song on the JA Bounce rhythm.

He followed up with the Finest rhythm which featured artistes such as Preditor and Mad Cobra.

“I am also doing some work with Vershon, like about six songs, and in 2020 I will be releasing rhythm projects with lots more big-name artistes,” he said.

Baker grew up in Allman Town in Kingston, and Clones district in Manchester. He attended Kingston High school. He migrated in 2003 to the United States, but has been back and forth since.

Having his own label now is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream for Baker to be directly involved in the world of entertainment.

“I got involved in music from I was about 11 years old. I used to walk up and down with a guitar because I have a passion for music. I used to listen to radio and play beats and deejay, and I remember playing sound from I was about 16 years old, so music was always a part of my DNA,” he said.