Jerry Spinit releasing Gold video March 1

With tracks from his début EP, 20 Spinit, still receiving heavy rotation on radio, singjay Jerry Spinit has upped the tempo in his career with the planned March 1 release of a video of his popular song Gold, which, he is convinced, will be a summer hit.

“I can feel it will be a hit this summer,” Spinit, whose real name is Jerome Dawkins, told the Jamaica Observer.

Gold, produced by Audiotraxx Production/Nick Grenade Production, was actually released in February 2019, Spinit said. However, he deliberately delayed production of the video as he wanted enough time to promote the single, particularly in the streets where artistes either win public acceptance or are condemned to the dust heap of failure.

Public approval of the song has been Spinit's experience so far, he shared.

“It a tek on the streets now in a kind way,” he said. “Girls like the song and are sharing it online.”

Additionally, Gold is being played on popular radio stations, he said, as he explained that the song, like many of his other releases, is a celebration of women. “It's about the girls with the gold line; no silver or bronze, just straight gold,” said Spinit, whose slew of singles include Secret Senorita, which, he said, is loved by disk jockeys who are playing it at parties in the Latin American market, particularly Costa Rica, Argentina, and Honduras, even though it is done in English.

In fact, he hopes to use Secret Senorita as the launch pad into the large Spanish-speaking market.

Throughout 2019 and into this year, Spinit was kept busy performing at shows in Clarendon, St Ann, Kingston, and in his native Old Harbour in St Catherine. Word reaching the Observer was that on each occasion he brought the house down, earning encores, even on the few occasions when he performed acapella.

With the G old video now ready for release, Spinit is working on new material and said he is working hard on perfecting his craft.

“So far my career is going good, but there is a lot more room for improvement to make it even better,” he told the Observer. “Mi nuh comfortable yet. There are still more ways to get out there, more international appeal to bring to the people. A lot of people still have not heard Jerry Spinit music as yet. Every continent needs to hear Jerry Spinit music.”

His desire, he said, is for the popularity of his music to drive demand for his appearance worldwide.

“Yuh see like how people travel from all over the world fi come see Buju perform a [National] Stadium, a deh so mi waan reach wid my performance and music career,” said the St Catherine High School graduate who has an overseas performance and a number of local gigs scheduled for the coming summer.

As it now stands, he can't wait for his music to have an impact on the world.

“Mi have fi hold the patience, but even though mi a wait mi haffi a push it because mi have a motto from St Catherine High weh mi always bring wid mi 'Prayer and work conquer all', so yuh cyaan pray an' a sidung and a wait, yuh haffi pray and work same way. And you can't just say yuh a work, work, work and kill out yuhself, yuh haffi give a prayer for the work weh yu a do so it can push out the right way,” he said.