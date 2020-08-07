Jlyrixs has a 'special' delivery

Why Freestyle and So Special are the latest singles from Jlyrixs. They are from his soon-to-be released EP, Mystic Believer . The songs were released last month.

“ So Special is about an ex-girlfriend of mine and it's actually a true story about our relationship, while Why Freestyle was inspired by life and its experiences,” he explained.

He continued, “Late last year my faith was put to test... but I was strong and put my faith in God. I continued to fight the battle and here I am today.”

Kemar Edwards of Blaque One Family Records produced both songs.

Born Nicholas Smith, Jlyrixs, 23, is from the Jaques Road area of east Kingston. He said he used music as an escape for his grief.

“After my mom died 15 years ago, I started writing songs on top of songs. I met a producer by the name of Mr Core of Ply City Records. At the time, I had some songs uploaded to YouTube and we made the link. I did songs like We Nuh Waa No Guns, Far Man Come From and New Day,” said Jlyrixs.

He said his aim is to make music to inspire others struggling and who are looking for peace of mind.

