Joy at Christmas

The Jamaica Youth Chorale is fast becoming a force on the local choral music scene.

Having distinguished itself locally, the choir earned international acclaim by medalling at the World Choir Games in Tshwane, South Africa in 2018.

In addition to its annual season, the choir has been delighting audiences with its Yuletide performance. This year saw another great set inside the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of the West Indies, Mona, last Sunday.

Commendations are in order to musical directors Dr Kathy Brown and Gregory Simms for bringing out a level of musical maturity in these young voices. The works in this year's presentation brought out the rich tones of the choir and made the two-hour-plus event a joyful experience. Classical, contemporary, traditional folk and reggae were all included which catered to the needs and preferences of the mixed audience.

The richness of the sound produced by Jamaica Youth Chorale is directly attributed to the strength it its individual soloists.

Sacheigh Carlos with Who Would Imagine a King; Joelle Notice on We are Christmas; Chenani Baker's contribution to Round the Glory Manger, Danielle Brown's interpretation of Jessye's Carol (This Christmastide); Dr Odain Dawkins and Alecia Forbes who paired for I Believe, as well as the various others choristers, who loaned their voices at various point in the event all represented themselves very well.

It was also great to see the young people have fun with the music and the change from the long, dark costumes to colourful street wear by the end of the programme was a masterful stroke by Simms and his team. Not only did it brighten the room, but it made the medley In A Good Mood medley that more real and tangible.

Another noteworthy performance by the Jamaica Youth Chorale.