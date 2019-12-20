Just love from Tarrus

Even though several artistes were not able to give full performances due to time constraints imposed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Tarrus Riley, co-organiser of the Let Music Live concert, was pleased with its production.

“When something nice, you never want it fi done. But I can't complain, the police dem did very generous an' we went over time an' dem did keep it cool; an' I give thanks for that. Dem ting ya jus' well nice an' wi start early but it have a sweet spot when it really start get nice…but it's all good; no problem, no complaints — incident-free an' full of music an' entertainment,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash following the concert, which was held at Emancipation Park in Kingston on Thursday.

The free event, co-conceptualised by Riley and saxophonist Dean Fraser, celebrated its 10th anniversary after a one-year hiatus last year. This year's theme was 'Just Love'.

Riley (given name Omar Riley) revealed that the concert had a midnight cut-off time. However, the police pulled the curtain at 12:48 am.

During the last minutes, some of dancehall's favourites did an abbreviated and collaborated set to avoid disappointing fans. They included Kemar Highcon, Govana, Chi Ching Ching, Lalee, Capleton and Beenie Man.

At this point, hundreds of screaming attendees had drawn as close as possible to the stage to record videos and take pictures of the entertainers; some even touching them. The energy was so high that one would be surprised to know some fans were there from 5:30 pm.

Before them, the likes of Duane Stephenson, Romain Virgo (who was also joined by 10-year-old Tashae Silvera on his Dutty Man track), Craigy T, Mr G, Tony Tuff, The Mighty Diamonds, Ghost, Bushman, Richie Spice, Teejay, Jahmiel, Junior Reid, Dexta Daps, and I Wayne gave top-tier performances.

Riley explained the reason behind the break in 2018.

“I've been travelling a lot so sometimes an' if I don't get to plan it the right way, I don't want to do it; I don't want to short-change it. It's a gift from my heart so I don't want to not do it without integrity and proper planning,” he said.

The singer added that it has become his priority to provide Jamaicans with this musical experience; as a means of promoting unity.

“I grew up like this; I grew up in the ghetto an' I used to go to concerts as a likkle yute wid mi father, so I just want to keep dat. I want yute an' yute to be a part of it. Everybody cyaan pay to go to stage shows all the while…it's a giving forward to the people,” he said.

To his delight, the evening was smooth sailing, and that for him was the highlight.

“It was a major success. It was incident-free, everybody enjoyed themselves an' that's success. Di whole event was a highlight; it's great to see artistes together on stage,” Riley added.

Patrons were equally pleased with the production.

“The show was great. This was my second or third year. The highlight for me was seeing Beenie Man and Capleton on stage together. Dem never get fi perform pon stage long still, 'cause dem come late but seeing them was a good look,” said auto technician Rosewell Richards.