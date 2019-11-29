K Anthony has The Cure

Gospel artiste K Anthony previews his forthcoming EP with the release of The Cure.

“It is a gritty, emotional tune that is cast on the backdrop of the real-life struggles we face as individuals. The song speaks about the pain and hurt of life. It dispenses to the listener the remedy for a struggling heart and soul,” the singer said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Keith Everette Smith produced The Cure. A multi-instrumentalist, he has worked with renowned American Christian hip-hop artiste TobyMac.

K Anthony has released two albums to date, Tomorrow in 2015 and Billboard two years later.

He shared what drives his work.

“I take my inspiration from my mission, which is to make Christian music of a high, creative standard while maintaining the soul-changing content that is able to reach needy hearts,” he said.

The Cure (EP) is scheduled for release in early 2020. Atlanta-based Sean Hill and Jamaican producer Dwain “Wiya” Campbell from Barbwiya Music also produced tracks for the project.

Born in Montego Bay, K Anthony (given name Kevin Anthony Fowler) grew up in Falmouth, Trelawny. He attended William Knibb High School, where he did track and field, and then Harrison's Memorial High School in Mount Salem, Montego Bay. He later studied at Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville.

— Kevin Jackson