Kant10t gets on bad

If you're visiting to Seaview Gardens in Kingston, chances are you will hear Bad Gyal by newcomer Kant10t blaring from speaker boxes in that community.

The 21-year-old deejay is hoping Bad Gyal, produced by the community's flagship production entity A Jus Di Vybz Music, will open doors for him.

“What really inspired me to create that song is 'politricks',” he said jokingly. “That song is 'politricks watch' where a part of the song speaks about 'kerosene', which is women weh set-up people life, kill people and you can say do wrongful things. I was at the studio just to listen to a rhythm and came up with the concept,” said Kant10t.

He is pleased that the song has caught on in other sections of the Corporate Area.

“The feedback to the song is wonderful and it is all over social media. If people hear the song in a party you would want to see that reaction yourself; a swear it's a tremendous feeling to know that the song is blowing up like that,” he said excitingly.

Kant10t, whose real name is Romario Watson, graduated from the St Andrew Technical High School four years ago. He always had a passion for music.

“Mi nah go say music did easy fi me but it did challenging. A team of us recorded our first single Fresh Link when I was 15 years old. Then all a wi start do wi own music. Every single day mi listen to a rhythm on YouTube and people a wonder if me a mad, but all that time deh me just a master the craft and look at me now,” said Kant10t.

Kant10t says he wants to make his name known in music circles.

“I just want to do my best and stamp my name in dancehall, to help others to be what they want to be. A lot of individuals would like to be in my position right now so I have to be grateful and put God first in everything I do,” he said.