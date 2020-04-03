Kartel verdict today
Vybz Kartel's lead attorney, Queen's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson was tight-lipped about his expectations for today's appeal verdict regarding the incarcerated deejay.
“I am positive that it will be read at 9:00 am tomorrow (today)…I don't want to comment at this time. Let us see what happens,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday.
The verdict will be handed down in the Court of Appeal in Kingston. It is expected to be streamed online.
Just last week, the entertainer found himself in hot water after member of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) found a cellular phone in his possession.
Vybz Kartel (given name Adidja Palmer), Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John were convicted in April 2014 of murdering Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.
Kartel and his co-convicts denied the allegations but were convicted by a jury panel during the 17-week trial.
Vybz Kartel, Jones, St John, and Campbell received life sentences. The entertainer should be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. He is currently at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Facility.
St John will do 30 years before being considered for parole. Jones and Campbell are to serve 25 years before they will be considered eligible for parole.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy