Kartel verdict today

Vybz Kartel's lead attorney, Queen's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson was tight-lipped about his expectations for today's appeal verdict regarding the incarcerated deejay.

“I am positive that it will be read at 9:00 am tomorrow (today)…I don't want to comment at this time. Let us see what happens,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday.

The verdict will be handed down in the Court of Appeal in Kingston. It is expected to be streamed online.

Just last week, the entertainer found himself in hot water after member of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) found a cellular phone in his possession.

Vybz Kartel (given name Adidja Palmer), Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John were convicted in April 2014 of murdering Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.

Kartel and his co-convicts denied the allegations but were convicted by a jury panel during the 17-week trial.

Vybz Kartel, Jones, St John, and Campbell received life sentences. The entertainer should be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. He is currently at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Facility.

St John will do 30 years before being considered for parole. Jones and Campbell are to serve 25 years before they will be considered eligible for parole.