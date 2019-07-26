Kartel visits doctor, again?

Social media was abuzz Wednesday evening after a video surfaced allegedly showing dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel leaving a medical facility in Kingston.

The video depicted a man, said to be the 43-year-old deejay, covered in a white sheet and handcuffed being escorted by security personnel from the medical facility.

Fans began expressing concern about the deejay's deteriorating health behind bars.

“Can't they see the more he is there, is the more him sick,” said Shauntasouth.

Her comment was seconded by ali_ali_nesbeth who said: “Dem have di man and a mek him sick out, if dem ever mek him dead.”

In March, Vbyz Kartel was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for thyroid-related problems.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck. It produces hormones that control the speed of a person's metabolism — the system that helps the body use energy. Thyroid disorders can slow down or rev up metabolism by disrupting the production of thyroid hormones.

In recent times, the deejay has been undergoing medical challenges.

In July 2015, he was taken to doctors at the University Hospital of the West Indies due to a severe skin inflammation. His visit created quite a security concern as scores of fans converged on the hospital to get a glimpse of him.

And a similar situation occurred two years later at the same facility when he was being treated for a kidney-related issue.

Vybz Kartel (given name Adidja Palmer) is currently serving a life sentence following his murder conviction in relation to the death of Clive “Lizard” Williams in April 2014. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

He is currently appealing his conviction.

Vbyz Kartel songs include Fever, Ramping Shop ft Spice, Clarks, Life Sweet, and Dancehall Hero.