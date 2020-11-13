Kashief Lindo listening to his heart

With racial and social unrest being the order of the day in 2020, Kashief Lindo had plenty to write, and sing about.

Such turmoil inspired songs like Till dem bun Down di House and Human Life, which fared well in South Florida and New York reggae circles. Lindo stays the conscious message course with Love is Just a Heartbeat Away.

Like its predecessors, it is produced by his father Willie Lindo for Heavy Beat Records.

“Twenty-twenty has been a serious year. Some of my musical works have been influenced by the sign of the times. The feedback has been great, so if my songs are providing comfort, peace of mind in these trying times, that is what we will continue to do,” said Lindo.

The piercing Love is Just A Heartbeat Away laments a lack of brotherhood in the world, which led to the racially-charged death of George Floyd by police in the United States last May, and similar incidents in that country.

For Kashief Lindo, it may be more laid-back in terms of delivery compared to Till dem bun Down di House and Human Life, but Love is Just A Heartbeat Away is just as focused.

“The bottomline though is the message in the music and the lyrics in this song is no different,” he said.

— Howard Campbell