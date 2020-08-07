Kashu still aiming for the stars

ON-THE-RISE singjay Kashu remains optimistic that he will be listed among dancehall's royalty.

“The limit is infinite, so I'm just gonna keep working and I'm sure the result will be tremendous,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The artiste, whose given name is Darren Williams, is known for his cameo appearance as Kango in the 2011 film Out The Gate, which stars Oliver Samuels and Paul Campbell.

The Vere Technical High past student is grateful for the privilege to have worked with the established actors.

“Working with Oliver Samuels and Paul Campbell was an honour. It adds to my legacy,” the 38-year-old said.

In 2013, Kashu released his debut and only album to date titled From Campaign to Champagne, produced by Moby's Records. The 15- track album includes Higher Levels as well as Mi Amor, Double Love, The System, Nutten Nah Gwaan, and Name Yu Blessings. It was produced by SAB11 Music Productions.

While he flirted with film, Kashu admitted music was his calling.

“Well, music was and is always my preference, but filming is next in line because both requires that 'star element',” he said.

Kashu came to prominence in 2001 after winning the islandwide televised Reggae Trail talent search.

“It (music) is one of my many callings. Soon, my moniker will be on the lips of music fans everywhere,” he said.

The coronavirus has heavily impacted Kashu's earnings, however he still finds ways to stay connected to his supporters.

“Give thanks for social media, always. It allows me to stay in touch with my fans,” he said.