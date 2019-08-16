Keithus I pays homage to African woman
Visits to Ethiopia inspired roots singer Keithus I's most recent song, African Woman, which was recently released by his Jah Dynasty Productions.
“The highlight of my career was going to Ethiopia and experiencing the love that they give overall to our music. That is what inspired me to write this song African Woman,” explained Keithus I.
Originally from the central Kingston community of Allman Town, Keithus I was born Milton Samuels. He began his career in the 1970s and although he recorded sporadically, music took a back seat for Keithus I in the 1980s as he concentrated on a career in film production while living in Montreal, Canada.
While working in that field with television station WFFB, a CBS affiliate in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, he resurrected his music ties in the last decade.
Keithus I first came to national attention as a footballer in the late 1960s as a member of the powerful Vere Technical daCosta Cup team. His team mates included Orville Edwards, Corsel Blair, Kenneth “Bop” Campbell, and Las Shaw.
He has released three albums to date. His third, The People's Cry, was released last year.
